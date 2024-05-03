Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

DRVN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 2,184,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

