Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 2,267,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,729. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

