DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. 2,391,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,032. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
