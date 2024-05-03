EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $200.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

