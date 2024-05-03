Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.12.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

