Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.