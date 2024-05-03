Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EOI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.11. 32,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

