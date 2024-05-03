Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

