Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $9.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

