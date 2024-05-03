Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ENX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,569. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

