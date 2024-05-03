Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

EVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 34,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

