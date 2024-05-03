Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,602. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

