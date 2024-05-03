Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 188,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,238. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.