Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

