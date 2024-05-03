Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.54. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.65.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

