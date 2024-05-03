Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,398 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,080,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 246,370 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 127,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.63. 1,201,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

