Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

