Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the game software company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.90. 44,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,531. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.