Elme Communities (ELME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Elme Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elme Communities has a payout ratio of -1,028.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

NYSE:ELME opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.