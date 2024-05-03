Elutia (ELUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of ELUT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

