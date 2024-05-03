Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 188,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 204,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

