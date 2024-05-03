ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:E traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 95,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,679. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ENI’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ENI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 590.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 181,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

