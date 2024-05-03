Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 7.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $117.26 and last traded at $114.00. 2,161,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,180,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

Specifically, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

