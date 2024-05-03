Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

