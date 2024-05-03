Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.