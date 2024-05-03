Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDXG. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 277,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 261,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

