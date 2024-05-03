Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

