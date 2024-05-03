Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.