Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$30.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.51. 210,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,774. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

