Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

