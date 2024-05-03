Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 17,533 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $19.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

