Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $316.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.