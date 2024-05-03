Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

