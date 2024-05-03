Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $560,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hubbell by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,693,364 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

