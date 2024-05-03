Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,338.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.