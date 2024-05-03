Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 782,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $236.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

