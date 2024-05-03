Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

