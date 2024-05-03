Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,480,000 after buying an additional 89,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,490,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

