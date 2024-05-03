Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

