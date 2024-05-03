Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 101,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $556.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

