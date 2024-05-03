Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after buying an additional 117,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after buying an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

