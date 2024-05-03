Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,655 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.