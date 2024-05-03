Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $254.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.