Ethereum Price Down 1.2% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,109.35 or 0.04949933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $373.41 billion and approximately $12.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00056630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,094,013 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

