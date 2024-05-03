Etsy, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 352,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,042. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

