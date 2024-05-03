Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 2.6 %

EEFT opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.