Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EEFT traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 285,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.