Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04), reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.
Evans Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.
Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
