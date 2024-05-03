Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04), reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,109.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

