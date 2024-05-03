Eventbrite’s (EB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 550,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 900,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.