Evercore ISI Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $44.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ST opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,865,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

