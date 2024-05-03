Evercore ISI Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,820.81.

BKNG stock traded up $119.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,592.28. 423,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,523.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,395.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $220,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

